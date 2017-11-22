Police arrest suspect in deadly southeast Las Vegas shootout

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shootout at a southeast valley 7-Eleven earlier this month.
Police responded about 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 to reports of multiple shots fired at a 7-Eleven at Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue.
Officers arriving at the scene found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
A second man involved in the shootout fled the scene in his vehicle, but was caught after stopping at another 7-Eleven on Pecos and Sunset roads, where witnesses called police after seeing he had also been shot.
The man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Despite telling police that he was a victim of a robbery, Dominique Williams, 30, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with the shooting, jail records show.
The Metropolitan Police Department has investigated 198 homicides so far this year.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada