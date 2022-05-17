Police arrest suspect in Dotty’s slaying

An arrest has been made in the killing of a manager at a Dotty’s gaming establishment in Las Vegas.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police said they’ve arrested a person on suspicion of murder in the slaying of a manager at a Las Vegas slot tavern.

Police released few details on the arrest. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed only that a suspect was arrested in Southern California on Monday night. The arrest stemmed from the Wednesday killing of Alicia Gibellina, 60, at a Dotty’s at 6142 W. Flamingo Road on Wednesday evening.

“We have detectives in California executing search warrants and conducting further follow up,” Spencer said.

Police said Gibellina was slain when a man believed to be in his 20s entered the Dotty’s and snatched a purse from a woman who was playing video poker. The man ran outside and got into a vehicle, and Gibellina ran outside to confront him.

The man then pulled out a handgun, and as the manager walked to the rear of the vehicle, she was run over.

Gibellina died at University Medical Center, police said. The woman whose purse was stolen was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Spencer said previously the suspect was being pursued on charges of murder and strong-arm robbery.

No further information was released.

