Police arrest suspect in fatal December shooting

Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another man at an apartment in the central Las Vegas Valley in December.

Barry Raymond, 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, jail records show. He faces one count of murder.

Raymond is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Jacqwan Rankin on Dec. 13 at an apartment on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane. Rankin died at the scene.

According to an arrest warrant released by Las Vegas police on Monday, on the day of the shooting, Raymond and Rankin went to the apartment of Raymond’s mother, Stacey Matlock.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters on the day of the shooting that Raymond was living with his mother and that the two men were friends.

While Matlock was in the kitchen, Rankin was sitting in the living room and Raymond was standing in an area between the kitchen and the bedroom and bathroom, the warrant states.

Matlock heard a loud bang and saw Rankin slump over, according to the report. She also saw her son putting a handgun into his waistband, according to the warrant.

“Raymond got a sheet and wrapped it around Rankin’s head,” the report states.

Matlock and her other son, Jabari Matlock, tried to leave but Raymond would not let them, according to the report. They eventually left and went next door to Matlock’s cousin’s apartment.

Raymond then followed and went into the next-door apartment and made references to shooting Rankin, according to the report. He then returned to his mother’s apartment and went through Rankin’s pockets before running away, according to the warrant.

Matlock told police her son and Rankin were not arguing prior to the shooting. Spencer, the homicide lieutenant, told reporters outside the crime scene that an altercation had occurred before the shooting.

A bail hearing for Raymond is scheduled for next Monday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for the following week, court records show.

