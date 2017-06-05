Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing outside 7-Eleven

A stabbing early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven at 998 E. Sierra Vista Drive resulted in the death of one person. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 40-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in a fatal stabbing last week outside a convenience store.

Las Vegas police arrested Daniel Prim after a 26-year-old California man was stabbed just after midnight Tuesday in a 7-Eleven parking lot at 998 Sierra Vista Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. Metropolitan Police Department documents connect Prim to the homicide.

Prim was booked Friday into Clark County Detention Center on the murder charge. He is being held without bail.

In Tuesday’s homicide, the 26-year-old man was chased by another man before the stabbing, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said. The chase led them near a light pole in the parking lot, where there was some pushing and shoving between the two. The man, who McGrath said was not armed, was then stabbed multiple times in the chest.

The man died just before 1 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office later identified him as Dejaun Lennelle White of Riverside, California.

