Police arrest suspect in shooting death of man at Las Vegas condo

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the slaying of a man who was gunned down while answering the door of his condo in northwest Las Vegas early this month.

Alvester John Asaieahea Wilson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the slaying of a man who was gunned down while answering the door of his condo in northwest Las Vegas early this month.

Alvester John Asaieahea Wilson faces charges of murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure in the fatal shooting of Michael Rakem Menephee, 20, while the victim stood in the doorway of his home at 3151 N. Soaring Gulls Drive on July 3, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Wilson was arrested after a barricade situation on the 9700 block of Fox Estate Street in the southwestern valley.

The barricade began as a stakeout at 7:15 a.m. and involved the closure of multiple roads before Wilson was taken into custody around 3:35 p.m.

Police were called to Desert Shores Villas around 3 p.m. July 3 after Menephee was fatally shot in the head when he opened the door to his condo. Menephee’s sister was also inside the apartment, and his mother was downstairs in the parking lot at the time, police said.

Surveillance video captured the assailant and another man running down the stairs and climbing into a 2008 white Ford Focus before fleeing the scene.

Police released the video of the suspects on July 10 and received “several anonymous tips indicating the suspect with dreadlocks was a black male named Alvester Wilson.”

Wilson’s mother has a 2008 white Ford Focus registered to her, police said.

Police also spoke with the manager at Wilson’s apartment complex who showed officers footage of Wilson leaving the apartment four hours before the shooting. He was wearing the same clothes seen on one of the men caught on camera at Desert Shores, the arrest report said.

It is was not clear Wednesday if the second person seen on the video had been questioned or arrested.

Wilson was also charged with prohibited possession of a firearm because he was convicted of trafficking a controlled substance in 2016 and sentenced to more than a year in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.