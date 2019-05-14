Police arrest suspect in shooting death of man in east Las Vegas

Ronald Beattie, 39, faces a count of murder with a deadly weapon in the April 27 death of Lorenzo Price, who was shot during an argument at an apartment complex.

Ronald Beattie (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday during a barricade situation in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last month at an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

Ronald Beattie faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the April 27 death of Lorenzo Price, 39, according to jail records.

Information regarding how the Metropolitan Police Department had identified him as the suspect was not released Tuesday.

He was taken into custody Monday afternoon on the 2200 block of Diamond Pointe Street, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue, after eventually surrendering to SWAT officers and crisis negotiators, Metro said.

Beattie was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

Police have said that Price and a man were arguing outside an apartment unit at Harmon Hills, 5421 E. Harmon Ave., when the other man pulled out a firearm and shot Price.

Price took off running but collapsed in the parking lot, where police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

A status check in the case is scheduled for Thursday morning, jail records show.

