93°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Police ask public for help after finding woman dead in luggage bag

Kristen Avelar (Metropolitan Police Department)
Kristen Avelar (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police find body near I-15 off-ramp south of Moapa
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police say 15-year-old fatally stabbed sister; victim ID’d by coroner
2 teens arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas park
Crime scene tape is seen at Lewis Family Park in the east Las Vegas Valley, where the Metropoli ...
Man shot and killed near park full of kids, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2024 - 5:50 pm

Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate the suspicious death of a woman found in a luggage bag early Thursday morning.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 46-year-old Kristen Avelar, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to a dead person near Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue. They found a woman’s body inside a luggage bag near an apartment complex. Medical personnel responded and confirmed she was dead.

Because of the suspicious nature of her death, Metro’s homicide section took over the investigation.

Detectives are seeking leads on anyone who knew Avelar or has any information about her whereabouts before her death to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES