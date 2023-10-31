Police bodycam video shows slain cyclist’s family at hit-and-run scene

The wife and daughter of Andreas Probst, a retired police chief from California, question a police officer about his status following the hit-and-run crash.

This screenshot captured from police bodycam video shows members of Andreas Probst's family arriving at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on North Tenaya Way in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Newly released Las Vegas police body camera footage shows the wife and daughter of slain cyclist Andreas Probst at the scene of an Aug. 14 hit-and-run crash, trying to get answers.

“Do we know anything about his condition at all? Please,” Crystal Probst asks a Metropolitan Police Department officer just steps away from where her husband’s mangled bike lies on the road.

Police have said Probst was intentionally struck by two teens driving a stolen Hyundai.

A video of the crash, allegedly filmed by one of the accused teens, went viral and shows the car ramming into Probst as he rode his bike in northwest Las Vegas on Tenaya Way near Centennial Parkway.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were both arrested and face charges in connection with what police and prosecutors say was an intentional hit-and-run death.

When the body camera footage captured Probst’s wife and daughter at the scene, it wasn’t yet known by the police officer that Probst would die.

“All I’m getting from FD is that it’s just just critical condition right now,” the officer says, referring to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. “That’s all I have.” A firefighter had already told the officer Probst’s condition was “very critical,” the footage shows.

“We gotta go,” Crystal Probst says, indicating that she and her daughter would go to University Medical Center, where Probst was taken.

“It would be a good idea if you did,” the officer says.

When Crystal Probst asks if it was a hit-and-run, the officer says it was and he says that the entire police area command was searching for the suspects, who have been described by bystanders on the scene.

“Goddamn people,” Crystal Probst says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.