Police: Clothing, tattoos aid arrest of 2nd suspect in retired police chief’s killing
A second juvenile was arrested Tuesday in the intentional hit-and-run death of a retired police chief, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police say they have arrested a second juvenile suspect in the the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.
They gave details in a news conference Tuesday afternoon at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.
Both juveniles will be charged with murder, police said. Their names have not been released because of their age.
Probst was killed about 6 a.m. Aug. 14 when he was run over by a car as he rode his bicycle near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway.
Clark County District Attorney also spoke and said he expected charges against both juveniles would quickly be moved to the adult justice system.
“I’m very confident this is what will happen in this case,” Wolfson said. “Justice will be served in this case … I am taking a personal interest in this case. I do get involved in important cases and this is one of them.”
Police said they were able to compare video that the suspects took to other video and even through they wore masks, they were able to identify the second individual.
“The TAC team arrested him a few hours ago and served a search warrant,” Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said. “We found clothing related to the incident.”
Johansson said clothing, tattoos and other video helped police confirm the identity of the second suspect.
Probst, 64, was the retired California police chief whose August 14 death was seen in a shocking video featuring two males laughing while ramming him from behind, killing him.
Probst’s daughter Taylor also spoke at the news conference.
“Andy’s life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that lives mattered,” Taylor said. She also attributed the violence to social media and “decayed family values”, adding she did not think it was an act of racism or cultural wars and did not want people to see it that way.
