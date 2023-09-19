Police: Clothing, tattoos aid arrest of 2nd suspect in retired police chief’s killing

A second juvenile was arrested Tuesday in the intentional hit-and-run death of a retired police chief, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

Taylor Probst, left, and Crystal Probst, right, daughter and wife of Andreas Probst, sign a memorial near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, 2023, was a former California police officer. Metropolitan police determined the teenager who struck Probst did so intentionally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, left, stands with family members of Andreas Probst: his widow Crystal Probst, center, and daughter Taylor Probst, right, at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of Andreas’ death at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Taylor Probst, daughter of Andreas Probst, addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of her father, 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metro Deputy Chief Nick Farese addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Taylor Probst, daughter of Andreas Probst, addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of her father, 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Messages are written on a memorial for Andreas Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, 2023, near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan police determined the teenager who struck Probst, a former California police officer, did so intentionally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Motorcycle police officers arrive to a memorial for Andreas Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, 2023, near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan police determined the teenager who struck Probst, a former California police officer, did so intentionally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police say they have arrested a second juvenile suspect in the the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.

They gave details in a news conference Tuesday afternoon at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Both juveniles will be charged with murder, police said. Their names have not been released because of their age.

Probst was killed about 6 a.m. Aug. 14 when he was run over by a car as he rode his bicycle near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway.

Clark County District Attorney also spoke and said he expected charges against both juveniles would quickly be moved to the adult justice system.

“I’m very confident this is what will happen in this case,” Wolfson said. “Justice will be served in this case … I am taking a personal interest in this case. I do get involved in important cases and this is one of them.”

Police said they were able to compare video that the suspects took to other video and even through they wore masks, they were able to identify the second individual.

“The TAC team arrested him a few hours ago and served a search warrant,” Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said. “We found clothing related to the incident.”

Johansson said clothing, tattoos and other video helped police confirm the identity of the second suspect.

Probst, 64, was the retired California police chief whose August 14 death was seen in a shocking video featuring two males laughing while ramming him from behind, killing him.

Probst’s daughter Taylor also spoke at the news conference.

“Andy’s life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that lives mattered,” Taylor said. She also attributed the violence to social media and “decayed family values”, adding she did not think it was an act of racism or cultural wars and did not want people to see it that way.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.