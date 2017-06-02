Police confirm officer shoots, kills man in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police confirmed that police shot and killed a man late Thursday in the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, near Owens Avenue and Mount Hood Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police shot and and killed a man Thursday night in the eastern valley.

Police were alerted of possible gunshots about 10:50 p.m. on the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, near Owens Avenue and Mount Hood Street.

“Soon after officers’ arrival, the OIS occurred,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department public information office.

No officers were injured, Metro Sgt. Jeff Clark said.

A neighbor on Eddingham called her son to tell him she heard two loud booms from nearby. Metro soon arrived, her son Tyrone Triplett said. She told him she then heard 13 gunshots.

Triplett, 26, said his mom called him about the shooting just after 11:20 p.m. She looked out her window and saw a heavy Metro presence, with officers taping off large portions of her street.

“She was more scared than anything,” he said. “She laid on the floor and had her phone in her hand. She didn’t know what to do.”

He said she was not injured. To her knowledge, Triplett said, her house hadn’t been shot.

Triplett’s mother declined to share her name.

This is the eighth police shooting by Metro in 2017. The seventh was Wednesday, when Metro exchanged gunfire with a woman in the northwest valley.

