Police continue search for weapon used in reporter’s slaying

Las Vegas police have not found the murder weapon they suspect was used to kill Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German last month.

Case evidence is displayed on a screen as Las Vegas police captain Dori speaks on the arrest of Robert Telles during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, appears in court during a hearing in the criminal case at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police have not located a weapon they suspect was used to kill Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German last month, according to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

German, 69, was fatally stabbed to death on Sept. 2 outside his northwest Las Vegas home by a man in a bright orange vest and a large sunhat, police said at the time. Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested in connection with the death after police said DNA on Telles’ clothes matched evidence found under German’s fingernails.

In addition to a torn-up hat and shoes the Metropolitan Police Department had previously released photos of, officers have since located a duffel bag they suspect the killer was carrying, Metro Capt. Dori Koren told the Review-Journal on Thursday.

Detectives had not uncovered an orange shirt the suspect was wearing, Koren said.

Lombardo said the shoes were found behind a couch in the living room of Telles’ Summerlin home and the hat was found in the garage.

Koren and Lombardo said they were not investigating any other suspects in German’s death, and they did not plan to charge Telles with any other crimes as of Thursday.

Lombardo said last month that video of the stabbing was recovered, but officers were working to clarify the “distorted video.” He said they planned to release the content and had sent it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation hoping to enhance it.

Koren said Telles was under “protective custody” inside the Clark County Detention Center because of the high profile crime he was arrested in connection with.

