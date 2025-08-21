105°F
Police: Dead man found in burning vehicle in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police in North Las Vegas were investigating after a dead man was found in a burning vehicle on Sunday.

In a news release, the North Las Vegas Police Department said officers responded to the 3200 block of Mary Dee Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, at about 2:52 a.m. The news release said detectives were investigating a homicide.

Arriving officers reported seeing a white Lexus “fully engulfed in flames,” police said. The North Las Vegas Fire Department was called to the scene and extinguished the fire, according to the release.

Authorities found an unidentified dead man inside the vehicle. Police said the man’s identity would be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

“The investigation remains in its early stages, and detectives are actively working to gather additional details,” said the news release,

The matter remains under investigation and other details were not released. Anyone with information is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 708-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada via phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

