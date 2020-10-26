Police detain man in homicide involving pushed bicyclist

An individual is in custody in connection with Sunday’s fatal striking of a bicyclist by a passenger who was leaning out of a vehicle.

Metropolitan police investigate a double fatal crash as a homicide at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Detention Center records show Rodrigo Cruz, 22, was booked at the jail Sunday on charges of murder and violation of parole. Cruz was booked under the same last six numbers of the event number Las Vegas police listed for the bizarre killing of a bicyclist near Hollywood and Sahara Avenue, and also the death of a person who struck the bicyclist.

Police said Sunday they were searching for a motorist involved in the deaths.

At about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, a minivan with two people inside was traveling down Hollywood Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, and appeared to be racing with a few other cars, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The minivan’s passenger stuck his body out of the window, attempted to strike a couple on a walk, and then hit a woman riding her bicycle.

The bicyclist, a woman in her mid-50s, was injured when she fell to the ground, and died at the scene, Spencer said. The momentum of hitting the woman caused the passenger to fall from the car, skid about 150 feet on the asphalt and suffer a fatal injury when he hit his head on a streetlight.

The minivan fled before police arrived. Spencer said Sunday the driver is a suspect in the homicide investigation and could face a murder charge. The details of Cruz’s suspected involvement in the case were not released as of early Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

