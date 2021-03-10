Security guard killed at Wynn employee parking garage
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the Wynn employee parking garage Tuesday evening.
Updated March 9, 2021 - 8:20 pm
Lt. Brian Boxler said police were called to the parking garage, 3848 Koval Lane, at 5:46 p.m.
There is no threat to the public, Boxler said.
No other information was immediately available. Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will provide more information at 8:15 p.m.
