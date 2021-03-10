53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Security guard killed at Wynn employee parking garage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2021 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2021 - 8:20 pm
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, Marc ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, Marc ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, Marc ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, Marc ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, Marc ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the Wynn employee parking garage Tuesday evening.

Lt. Brian Boxler said police were called to the parking garage, 3848 Koval Lane, at 5:46 p.m.

There is no threat to the public, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available. Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will provide more information at 8:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
2
How much is former President Trump worth?
How much is former President Trump worth?
3
8 streets in downtown Las Vegas to be closed for a month as test run
8 streets in downtown Las Vegas to be closed for a month as test run
4
Raiders on verge of adding, cutting cornerbacks
Raiders on verge of adding, cutting cornerbacks
5
Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments going unfilled
Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments going unfilled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.