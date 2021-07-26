85°F
Homicides

Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2021 - 11:14 am
 
Updated July 26, 2021 - 12:59 pm
Police investigate a homicide Monday, July 26, on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive ...
Police investigate a homicide Monday, July 26, 2021, on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot by her father early Monday in Summerlin.

At 9:49 a.m., police received a call from a man in his 60s who admitted to shooting his daughter inside their apartment, located on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive, near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Spencer said.

It’s unclear if the father, who was not named, will face charges. The father told police he opened fire in an act of self-defense. Spencer said detectives are investigating the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

The father and daughter lived in the apartment for a few years, the father told police.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman killed.

Contact Mathew Miranda at mmiranda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mathewjmiranda on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Jonah Dylan contributed to this report.

