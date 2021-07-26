85°F
Homicides

Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2021 - 11:14 am
 
Updated July 26, 2021 - 12:26 pm
Police investigate a homicide Monday, July 26, on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive ...
Police investigate a homicide Monday, July 26, 2021, on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department said a father in his 60s shot and killed his daughter, who was in her late 20s.

The investigation in taking place on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

