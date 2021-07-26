Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in western Las Vegas Valley

The investigation in taking place on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police investigate a homicide Monday, July 26, 2021, on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department said a father in his 60s shot and killed his daughter, who was in her late 20s.

The investigation in taking place on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

