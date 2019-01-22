Police find man fatally shot in road in central Las Vegas

A man was found lying in the road after he was fatally shot Tuesday in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at the corner of Lamoille Circle and Brittlewood Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

About 1:15 p.m., police were notified of a possible hit-and-run crash at Brittlewood Avenue and Lamoille Circle, near East Russell and South Pecos roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield. When officers arrived on the 3500 block of Brittlewood, they discovered a man bleeding in the road who had been shot at least once.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Detectives on Tuesday afternoon did not have an approximate age for the victim, Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene.

Spencer said neighbors reported hearing a “loud commotion” coming from outside. One neighbor said they only heard loud yelling, while another told police they heard multiple “loud bangs,” Spencer said.

A neighbor then went outside, found the injured man and attempted to help him, he said.

Detectives on Tuesday were still determining if the shooting happened on Brittlewood, or if the man was dropped off there. Spencer said a witness reported seeing a vehicle leaving the area after the man was found, but police did not have a description of the vehicle or a possible suspect.

“We are canvassing the area looking for additional witnesses, and also any kind of video,” Spencer said.

Spencer asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

