Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was found dead in Henderson after police say Sakari Harnden and Chance Comanche killed her and disposed of the body.

Screen shot of a GoFundMe page set up for Marayna Rodgers Monday, December 18, 2023.

Sakari Harnden appears in Las Vegas Justice Court for an initial appearance on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. She is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's body found in Henderson. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sakari Harnden (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Arizona center Chance Comanche (21) dunks against UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A former professional basketball player admitted to killing a 23-year-old woman with another woman and planning the murder, according to an arrest report.

Authorities in California on Thursday arrested 27-year-old Chance Comanche during a practice session in Sacramento.

He later told Las Vegas homicide detectives that he followed the direction of 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, who told him she was having issues with Rodgers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Harnden was upset with Rodgers who told other people that Harnden had implicated her boyfriend in a double murder in California, according to the report.

Comanche said he and Harnden planned to lure Rodgers away from her friends so they could kill her.

Police obtained text messages from the Telegram app in which Harnden and Comanche discussed their plans. During one exchange, Comanche sent a coffin emoji to Harnden, according to the report.

“Starting my game. I’ll check half time,” Comanche wrote.

A person identified only as Trevion in the report was added to the Telegram group. Comanche told Las Vegas detectives that he called his friend “Tre” to “commit the murder for him and Sakari but that Tre was not interested,” the report stated.

“I can snap her neck or just strangle the (expletive),” Comanche wrote in the group chat.

Comanche pretended to be a client for prostitution. He and Harnden were in Harnden’s vehicle when Rodgers arrived. Comanche described strangling Rodgers with an HDMI cord while Harnden choked her with her hands.

He said they hid Rodgers’ body in a ditch on Vincenzo Lane in Henderson. Police responded and found Rodgers dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday morning had not confirmed Rodgers cause of death.

Rodgers’ friends reported her missing on Dec. 7. A day prior, Harnden filed a missing person report for Rodgers, according to the report.

Telegram messages included in the report showed Comanche telling Harnden what to say about Rodgers’ disappearance.

“You got this boo. This the post game interview. Just smile and wave,” Comanche wrote.

Police interviewed Rodgers’ boyfriend, identified only as Tremaine, who said he and Rodgers drove to Las Vegas from Washington on Dec. 1 “with the intent of engaging in prostitution,” according to the report.

According to a verified GoFundMe page created by a Tremaine McAdams, Rodgers had two dogs and worked as a surgical tech.

“She left behind both her dogs, her car, and all belongings making it very unlikely that she disappeared on her own,” according to the online fundraiser, which was created Dec. 9, two days after Rodgers had been reported missing to Las Vegas police. “She also had no cash or debit card at the time of her disappearance.”

Harnden and Comanche are each facing a charge of open murder, according to court records.

Rodgers lived in Washington state, the GoFundMe said.

When neither Rodgers’ boyfriend nor her close friends had heard from her the next morning, they realized she was missing.

The GoFundMe was set up to help cover the cost of private investigators, as well as other costs associated with the effort to bring Rodgers home safely, the online fundraiser states.

Comanche, who had played one game with the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers in April, had played a 7 p.m. basketball game in Henderson on Dec. 5. He scored 16 points in the Kings’ 103-91 loss to the Henderson-based NBA G League Ignite at Dollar Loan Center.

Harnden was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas. She made an initial court appearance Monday and was ordered back in court on Wednesday.

Comanche’s extradition to Nevada is pending. As of Tuesday morning, Comanche had not been booked in Clark Coutny Detention Center.

