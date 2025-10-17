56°F
Homicides

Police: Homicide detectives investigate fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2025 - 5:59 am
 
Updated October 17, 2025 - 6:01 am

Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a “situation” that resulted in a deadly crash overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at about 12:14 a.m. in the area of Robindale and Lindell roads.

Lt. Miller said in a text message that “due to circumstances” involving the crash, the department’s homicide unit and fatal unit were responding.

No further details were immediately available.

