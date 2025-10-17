Police: Homicide detectives investigate fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Homicide detectives with Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the southwest valley overnight, authorities say.
Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a “situation” that resulted in a deadly crash overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.
The incident occurred at about 12:14 a.m. in the area of Robindale and Lindell roads.
Lt. Miller said in a text message that “due to circumstances” involving the crash, the department’s homicide unit and fatal unit were responding.
No further details were immediately available.