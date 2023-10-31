Police: Homicide suspect thought he was shooting someone else

Devin Mansch, 19, has been charged with open murder in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Bryce McKinney.

Devin Mansch (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a man shot into a west valley apartment complex in July, thinking it was a group of people with whom he had been feuding. Instead, an 18-year-old North Las Vegas man who was not part of that group, was fatally shot.

Devin Mansch, 19, has been charged with open murder and several other charges related to the killing of Bryce McKinney on July 15.

At around 11:40 p.m., McKinney’s friend called 911 to report that McKinney had been shot in the parking lot of the Tesora Apartments complex, near Fort Apache Road and West Sunset Road.

McKinney later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Two vehicles and an apartment also were struck by gunfire. Through video surveillance footage, police identified Mansch as one of five people in a vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

More than a month after the shooting, Mansch’s father reached out to police and said that his son told him he had accidentally shot someone. Mansch told his father that the shooting was related to a feud with a group of people.

“Devin thought they were shooting at the group they had been feuding with, but later realized they killed the wrong person,” the warrant states.

Mansch’s mother, police said, had purchased a gun for Mansch because he was going to enlist in the military. After the shooting, Mansch destroyed the gun and moved to Pahrump.

The warrant did not describe how Mansch was arrested or found. A police statement last week said only that multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in his Oct. 29 arrest.

Court records show Mansch is due in court on Nov. 8. He is being held without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.