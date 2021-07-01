Police hunt suspect after fatal shooting in east Las Vegas home

Detectives believe the gunman fled the scene on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue in a white Nissan Altima.

Police investigate a homicide on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected in a fatal shooting Thursday morning at a home in the east valley.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to a home on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers, arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“There was an altercation between him and another male inside the residence,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at a Thursday afternoon briefing. “That male fired at least one round, striking and killing the victim.”

Detectives were searching for the suspect, who they believe fled in a white Nissan Altima.

Spencer said that investigators believe the man who died lived at the home and his attacker was a visitor.

Police were also interviewing other people at the home on Thursday morning when the shooting happened, Spencer said.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

