Police hunting for suspect in fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

The Love's Travel Stop along Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 93.

Police are still searching for the man who fatally shot another near a truck stop Friday afternoon in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 4 p.m. Friday to a Love’s Travel Stop at 12501 Apex Great Basin Way, near Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 93, after a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Metro said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The man died at the scene, police said. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday afternoon that no arrests have been made in connection with the killing.

Detectives believe the man killed was involved in an argument with another man, whom he knew. The argument then “escalated,” and the other man retrieved a handgun and shot the victim several times, police said.

The suspected shooter then fled the scene in an SUV, police said. Further information about the suspected shooter was not available Saturday.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

