Police ID 2nd officer who opened fire on suspected killer

Las Vegas police officers outside Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Las Vegas police on Saturday identified the second officer who opened fire after Officer Truong Thai was fatally shot.

Officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, and Thai, 49, shot at Tyson Hampton, 24, Thursday after police said Hampton shot Thai, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Thai and Gillihan, were responding around 1 a.m. to a domestic disturbance near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road when Hampton opened fire. Police said Hampton drove off and was arrested later a few miles away.

Thai died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Hampton was held without bail on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts involving the unlawful discharge of a firearm, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm domestic battery.

Thai most recently worked on the graveyard shift in the south central area command. In addition to being a patrol officer, according to Metro, he spent three years working in financial crimes and three years working in the training division. He also spent time as a firearms instructor during his career.

“He was an experienced patrol officer who trained countless younger officers throughout his career,” Metro wrote in another statement Thursday.

Thai had been with Metro since 1999. Gillihan has been with the department since 2017. Gillihan is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting.

