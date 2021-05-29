Police ID boy’s body found; now searching for missing 11-year old

Las Vegas police say they have identified an 8-years old boy’s body that was found on Friday in Mountain Springs, but are now looking for the boy’s 11-year-old half-brother.

Eden Montes, 11, was last seen with 37-year-old Jose Montes-Herrera, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news briefing Saturday morning.

A multi-state Amber Alert was issued for Eden on Saturday. Spencer said Montes-Herrera has ties to Fresno, Sacramento, central and southern Utah, and Mexico.

Montes-Herrera is thought to be driving a white GMC pickup with a Nevada Las Vegas commemorative license plate LVUOOX. The truck has a sticker in the back windshield reading “Mr. Express.”

“We want to locate him alive,” Spencer said about Eden.

The 8-year-old was not identified until early Saturday morning, when Spencer spoke with the boy’s mother after she saw a sketch circulating from the department. Spencer said the 8-year-old and Eden were last seen with their father at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Spencer described Montes-Herrera as a person of interest in the 8-year-old’s death, and said it was not unusual for him to pick up his children for weekends.

A group of hikers found the 8-year-old’s body Friday morning near the Mountain Springs Trailhead, off of state Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

“He is clearly the victim of a homicide,” Spencer said Friday, although he did not say if detectives have determined exactly how the boy died.

