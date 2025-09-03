Police ID man found dead in homicide at Burning Man festival

Authorities have identified a man who was found dead at the Burning Man festival in Northern Nevada.

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Black Rock City, Nev. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)

A man who was killed and then found “in a pool of blood” Saturday at the Burning Man festival in Northern Nevada has been identified.

In a statement on Wednesday, Burning Man said that the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Vadim Kruglov from Russia.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release that authorities are requesting information on the Aug. 30 homicide, which they say occurred “between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the area between 8 o’clock and I St. and 845 and I St. in Black Rock City.”

Black Rock City is the “temporary metropolis in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert” that becomes the main gathering place at Burning Man, according to the Burning Man Project’s website.

Authorities said previously that around 9:15 p.m., a festivalgoer flagged down a deputy and told them there was a man “lying in a pool of blood,” the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office and Bureau of Land Management rangers responded to a campsite and found a man who they said was “obviously” dead on the ground, according to the press release.

“Our hearts go out to Vadim’s family and friends and we grieve the loss of a community member. Burning Man Project is doing everything we can to assist the Sheriff’s investigation so the perpetrator can be caught and brought to justice,” the Burning Man statement said. “This includes our intent for a coordinated donation to the Secret Witness program, which offers rewards for more information that contributes to law enforcement’s investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact authorities at 775-273-5111.