Police ID shooter as ex-Metro officer in northwest Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives, in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 22, 2019. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday morning inside a northwest valley home.

At a briefing shortly before noon, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters the shooter is a former Metropolitan Police Department detective. He said the woman retired about two years ago.

Spencer said police were in the preliminary stages of their investigation, and no arrests had been made. He identified the shooter as the dead man’s ex-mother-in-law.

About 8:05 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that shots had been fired inside the home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Two women and at least one child were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

When officers entered to clear the home, they found the man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, on the first floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeff Clark.

Spencer said the child and the child’s mother were upstairs when the shooting occurred, and the child’s mother called 911.

He said the shooter, who is in her 50s, lives at the residence. Supervised visitation with the child was taking place at the time of the shooting, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

