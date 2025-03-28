Police ID suspect in deadly North Las Vegas shooting that led to carjackings

Authorities have identified a man accused in a fatal shooting at a North Las Vegas casino and multiple carjackings on Thursday.

Police officers gather on Boulder Highway at Sahara Avenue where a murder suspect was apprehended after multiple carjackings and a high-speed chase Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Aerion Warmsley, 19.

Authorities said Warmsley is facing one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said that in addition to the shooting, Warmsley is accused of carjacking at least three vehicles, causing multiple crashes. One person was critically injured in the incidents.

Warmsley was taken into custody after a high-speed police chase that crisscrossed the valley, authorities said.

North Las Vegas police said in a news release that the department received reports of a shooting at the Aliante hotel-casino around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arriving to the scene, according to authorities.

Shortly after, Metro officers responded to a crash near Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters.

While they were at the scene, Walsh added, a person reported being carjacked at gunpoint within minutes of the crash.

“Officers then got the information regarding the carjacking — quickly connecting that the vehicle involved in the first accident was the suspect vehicle from the murder in North Las Vegas,” Walsh said.

After the driver fled the crash scene, police then tracked the stolen vehicle using license plate readers and spotted it driving “in and around” downtown. Officers chased the vehicle east, where another vehicle was carjacked while inside the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant.

Walsh said the suspect was traveling at upward of 105 mph before crashing into a bus stop at Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

During the chase, according to police, at least two people were injured, including one at the bus stop, who was hospitalized in critical condition.