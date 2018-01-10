Police ID woman killed at west Las Vegas convenience store

Weldeyoanes Zelealem was shot and killed by her husband, Abebe Teferi, while she was working at the Herbst Market at 9475 W. Desert Inn Road, according to Teferi’s arrest report.

Police work the scene of a fatal shooting at Herbst Market in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police documents identified the woman shot and killed Saturday inside a west Las Vegas convenience store.

Weldeyoanes Zelealem was working at the Herbst Market at 9475 W. Desert Inn Road when her estranged husband, Abebe Teferi, is alleged to have shot her, according to Teferi’s arrest report.

Surveillance video from the convenience store showed Teferi walking up to the counter and firing several shots at Zelealem before turning the gun on himself, the report states.

Teferi survived and was booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center.

