Homicides

Police identify 17-year-old suspect in North Las Vegas gang shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2018 - 9:36 am
 

North Las Vegas police have identified a 17-year-old suspect in a deadly gang-related shooting last week that investigators believe targeted the wrong house.

Erin Deshawn Lynn Hines faces one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, all with deadly weapon enhancements, court records show.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court dressed in a blue jail jumpsuit and bright-orange shoes. His family, including his mother and grandmother, took up two benches inside the courtroom.

Hines did not speak during the hearing other than to say that he had been in custody since Thursday night, when North Las Vegas police booked him into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty. He was transferred Friday morning to the Clark County Detention Center.

During the court appearance, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson transferred his case to the North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is expected to appear Wednesday morning. He was automatically certified as an adult due to the serious nature of his charges, Andress-Tobiasson said.

The wrong-house shooting on Thursday night killed 11-year-old Angelina Erives, who was sitting at her kitchen table working on a science project with her mom and sisters, ages 14 and 6, when at least a dozen bullets pierced the front of their home at 6705 Courtney Michelle Street, according to her family.

North Las Vegas police have said that a 33-year-old man also was in the home, though Angelina was the only one hit.

Another suspect in the shooting, Guy Lee Banks III, 19, died Saturday from a head wound. According to police, he was shot by a neighbor who witnessed the shooting and fired with his legally owned handgun at a fleeing silver 2007 Nissan Altima.

Police believe the shooters arrived at the home in the Nissan and exited the car before firing.

Police are continuing to search for other suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

