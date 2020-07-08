Police identify teen accused of fatal shooting on July 4

Las Vegas police have identified the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man during a Fourth of July party on Saturday night near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police have identified the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man during a Fourth of July party in the east valley.

Trezon Turner, 17, was arrested shortly after the shooting in front of a home on the 500 block of Greasewood Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Police were called to the scene about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Wednesday that Turner was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man or released his cause and manner of death.

Detectives believe the man was shot by the 17-year-old while attempting to break up a fight between two other partygoers. The shooter fired multiple shots at all three people but did not hit the other two, police said.

Turner faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and being a minor in possession of a firearm, court records show.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to jail records. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.