Police: Innocent bystander killed in southwest Las Vegas shooting

An innocent bystander was shot and killed by a stray bullet in southwest Las Vegas, police said Monday.

Police first received a report of a shooting on the 9400 block of West Post Road, near Sunset Road and Buffalo Drive, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man was taken to a nearby hospital by friends, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The unidentified victim was then transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Investigators later learned that the victim had been struck by a stray bullet from a shooting in the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue, police said, but the release did not state where the victim had been shot.

Anyone with any information about shooting was asked to call police at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

