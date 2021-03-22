Police investigate 2 homicides in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police detectives were investigating two homicides in the central valley early Monday.

Crime scene tape blocks a strip mall in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers block South Valley View Boulevard for a homicide investigation on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police detectives were investigating two homicides in the central valley early Monday.

Lt. Raymond Spencer said one death occurred in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue east of Joe W. Brown Drive.

A second homicide was reported about 30 minutes later in the 300 block of South Valley View Avenue near Meadows Mall.

On East Sahara, Spencer said at 2:15 a.m. an officer was driving on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway when he heard gunshots. The police department’s Shotspotter gunshot notification system also alerted officers to gunshots in the area.

“That officer was able to make a U-turn and immediately responded,” Spencer said, adding a male in his 40s was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Sahara and Van Patten Street.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

“At this point we have no witnesses to the shooting,” Spencer said.

Traffic in both direction son East Sahara was closed until about 5:30 a.m.

Traffic was also stopped on Valley View.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.