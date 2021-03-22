48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Police investigate 2 homicides in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 4:13 am
 
Updated March 22, 2021 - 5:43 am
Crime scene tape blocks a strip mall in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue on Monday, March 22 ...
Crime scene tape blocks a strip mall in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officers block South Valley View Boulevard for a homicide investigation on Mon ...
Las Vegas police officers block South Valley View Boulevard for a homicide investigation on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police detectives were investigating two homicides in the central valley early Monday.

Lt. Raymond Spencer said one death occurred in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue east of Joe W. Brown Drive.

A second homicide was reported about 30 minutes later in the 300 block of South Valley View Avenue near Meadows Mall.

On East Sahara, Spencer said at 2:15 a.m. an officer was driving on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway when he heard gunshots. The police department’s Shotspotter gunshot notification system also alerted officers to gunshots in the area.

“That officer was able to make a U-turn and immediately responded,” Spencer said, adding a male in his 40s was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Sahara and Van Patten Street.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

“At this point we have no witnesses to the shooting,” Spencer said.

Traffic in both direction son East Sahara was closed until about 5:30 a.m.

Traffic was also stopped on Valley View.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
2
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
3
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
4
Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend
Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend
5
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.