Police investigate 2nd fatal shooting at east Las Vegas home

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning in the driveway of an east valley home where three people were shot to death in December.

Las Vegas police investigate where a man was found shot to death at 4323 Del Santos Drive in east Las Vegas early Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. It was the second fatal shooting at that address since December. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was gunned down early Monday in the driveway of what police are calling a drug flophouse — the second fatal shooting at that east Las Vegas Valley residence since December.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives first were called to 4323 Del Santos Drive on Dec. 22, when a narcotics-related dispute led Christine Rose Sanchez to shoot three of her roommates to death, according to police and court records.

Detectives returned to the home just before 5 a.m. Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead on the driveway from at least one gunshot wound to his chest, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

“He came to the residence for some unknown reason,” McGrath said of the victim, who did not live at the house. “I would venture to say it had something to do with narcotics.”

McGrath said the man had just arrived at the home with a woman when a white vehicle pulled up and a man inside began shooting. McGrath confirmed that police were looking for two suspects Monday — the shooter and the driver of the vehicle.

As of midmorning, McGrath could only describe the shooter as a black man. He said he hoped the woman, who was not injured, would be able to provide a better description of the suspects.

It remained unclear Monday whether the victim knew his killer or whether the attack instead targeted the flophouse, where people are known to come and go on a frequent basis, McGrath said. As of the December shooting, he said, police had been called to the property at least 14 times within the previous year.

As detectives continued to investigate, a neighbor approached patrol officers guarding the scene near the yellow crime tape. Running his hand through his hair, he yelled, “The same f———- house? The same house again?”

Stopping mid-sentence to listen to the frustrated neighbor, McGrath added, “It’s quiet over here. It’s not a problem area except for this one house.”

In December, McGrath said the homeowner, identified by Clark County property records as John Nunn, told police he often allowed transients to stay in the home. McGrath added that four people who fled the residence at the time of the Dec. 22 shooting were not the same people inside the home Monday when shots were fired.

Nunn and the four residents of the home were detained Monday morning, and McGrath said they would be arrested if police found narcotics inside the property during a warranted search.

“Everybody could go to jail,” he said. “We’ll take them to jail if we have to.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the homeowner, who also was present during the December shooting, would face additional charges.

“He was inside the residence during this one, too, so I don’t know what we can do with him,” McGrath said.

McGrath confirmed that personnel from the Police Department’s southeast area command had been working with Clark County officials to “do something about this house” since the December shooting, but he said he could not go into detail about recent code enforcement efforts.

“The house is pretty run-down,” he added. “I’m surprised people are allowed to live there.”

McGrath urged concerned residents to continue reporting issues to police involving the address.

“In the meantime, people in the area obviously have concerns about this residence where there’s been multiple shootings,” he said, speaking over the gusts whipping the area early Monday. “It seems like a common factor has been narcotics and some criminal activity.”

The one-story house was built in 1977. Nunn inherited it in 2010 from his late mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Jeffreys, and the house was underwater at the time, as the mortgage outweighed the home’s value, property and court records show.

County records also indicate that trash hauler Republic Services has filed three liens against the property since 2016. Such liens often are filed due to unpaid bills.

A neighbor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she had heard the home was a flophouse and that after the previous shooting, neighbors hoped it would be cleaned up somehow.

But, she added, “slowly people have been coming back.” She said she has seen people with shopping carts and trash bags full of belongings heading toward the home, and police have been “up and down so many times.”

“Everybody knows what it is, and the police know what it is,” she said.

The man who was killed Monday will be identified by the Clark County coroner once his family has been notified. Las Vegas Review-Journal records show that his death marked the 37th homicide in the county this year, and the 31st investigated by Metro.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

4300 block of Del Santos Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada