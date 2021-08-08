Police investigate after man shot, killed near UNLV campus

Police are investigating after a man was killed early Sunday near the UNLV campus.

The homicide occurred on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer.

Police were called to the scene after they received a notification at around 12:30 a.m. from ShotSpotter, a gunshot audio detection system that police use, Spencer said.

Arriving officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

