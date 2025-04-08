Police investigate after woman stabbed to death in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed to death on Monday night.

NLV casino shooting suspect was stopped by security before killing, report says

Former officer Ron Mortensen’s murder conviction has been overturned. Now, he’s in limbo.

Federal lawsuit filed over killing of Brandon Durham by Las Vegas officer

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Police were called at 8:11 p.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Brentcove Drive, where officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The identification of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.