Police investigate body found near US 95 in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the central Las Vegas Valley Sunday afternoon.
A man pulled into his driveway about 1 p.m. on the 100 block of South Jones Boulevard to find a body wrapped in a sheet, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. Police are investigating the case as a body dump, he said.
Detectives were waiting on the Clark County coroner’s office to remove the sheet, but police think it’s a woman body, Spencer said.
Metro was interviewing the man who discovered the body Sunday afternoon.
The coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased, as well as determine a cause and manner of death, once family is notified.
Jones was closed while Metro homicide detectives investigated.
No further information was immediately available.
