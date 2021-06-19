110°F
Homicides

Police investigate central Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2021 - 11:33 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in central Las Vegas.

An officer found a body around 10 p.m. in the roadway of 1400 block of Gragson Avenue, near North Bruce Street and East Washington Avnue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Investigators say the victim was attacked by another man with a blunt object. At this time, detectives have not identified a motive and the suspect has not been located.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

