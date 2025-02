Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Suspect in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty to battery charge

Man accused of killing ex-wife in Strip hotel room makes guilty plea, attorneys say

Man accused in Tupac Shakur slaying raises possibility of another suspect

Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation is on the 400 block of S. 11th St. near Lewis Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.