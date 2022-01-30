Police investigate central Las Vegas slaying
The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a slaying Sunday afternoon in central Las Vegas.
The killing occurred in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, in a neighborhood near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Spencer did not immediately provide additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
