Police investigate central Las Vegas slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2022 - 2:47 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a slaying Sunday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

The killing occurred in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, in a neighborhood near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Spencer did not immediately provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com or follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

