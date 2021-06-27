Police investigate deadly pub shooting in central Las Vegas

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar early Sunday in central Las Vegas.

The site of a homicide that occurred in the early morning on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. at a bar on the 1200 block of Decatur Boulevard, near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer and information provided by Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Dispatch logs show police responded to a PT’s Place at 1281 S. Decatur Blvd. The bar and restaurant declined to comment and referred a Las Vegas Review-Journal inquiry to their corporate media line, which did not immediately respond Sunday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the person killed.

It remains unclear if the shooter has been identified or taken into custody. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

