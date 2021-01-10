46°F
Homicides

Police investigate deadly shooting in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2021 - 9:25 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said police went to the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive, near Mountain Vista Street and and Vegas Valley Drive, after receiving reports of gunfire just before 8:35 a.m.

Boxler said police found one person who appeared to have been shot, and medical personnel were at the scene. That person has died, he said.

Homicide investigators were then called to the scene.

People should avoid the area, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

