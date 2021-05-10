76°F
Homicides

Police investigate deadly Sunday night shooting in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2021 - 7:49 am
 
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting late Sunday that left one person dead.

Officers were called to a shopping plaza parking lot near East Centennial Parkway and Goldfield Street at around 9:25 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Officers found a man, believed to be in his late 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a sedan.

According to a news release on Monday, a preliminary investigation showed that the man had parked in the parking lot before he was approached by two other men, one of whom took out a gun and shot him. Both men then fled the scene.

This is not believed to be a random act of violence, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim, and the cause and manner of death, after notification to next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

