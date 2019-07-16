Police investigate death in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a death Monday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were initally called about 6:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, east of North Rancho Drive, on what was reported to be a person who died by suicide, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Suspicious elements of the death prompted homicide detectives to take over the investigation, although it wasn’t yet clear if the death was considered to be a homicide, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will released the deceased’s identity, as well as a cause and manner of death, after family has been notified.

