Police investigate death of man found lying in south Las Vegas Valley street

Police are investigating the death of a man found lying in the street Sunday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called just before 1:35 a.m. to the 600 block of Clement Court, near East Serene Avenue and Bermuda Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

