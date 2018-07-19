Police investigate domestic-related homicide in east Las Vegas

The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on the 4100 block of Oakhill Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95 and East Harmon Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police are investigating a domestic-related homicide Thursday afternoon in the east valley.

The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on the 4100 block of Oakhill Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95 and East Harmon Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a woman shot a man, who died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police have detained the woman.

Homicide detectives are en route.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

