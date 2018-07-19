Police investigate domestic-related homicide in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a domestic-related homicide Thursday afternoon in the east valley.
The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on the 4100 block of Oakhill Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95 and East Harmon Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said a woman shot a man, who died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police have detained the woman.
Homicide detectives are en route.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.4100 block of Oakhill Avenue, Las Vegas