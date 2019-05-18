Police investigate ‘domestic related’ homicide in western Las Vegas

Officers are investigating a “domestic related” homicide in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a “domestic related” homicide near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a “domestic related” homicide in the west valley on Friday.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to the 9500 block of West Sahara Avenue, just west of South Fort Apache Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday night.

Further information about the investigation or the person who died was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

