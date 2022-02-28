Police investigate downtown Las Vegas homicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said detectives were called to an area near 1st Street and Palm Lane at 12:43 a.m. Police had cordoned off a residential area at 1st and Palm with crime scene tape but, by 6 a.m., the tape was taken down and the area was reopened.

No specifics were immediately released regarding the nature of the investigation. Police were expected to provide more details later Monday.

