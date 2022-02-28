51°F
Police investigate downtown Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2022 - 6:23 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said detectives were called to an area near 1st Street and Palm Lane at 12:43 a.m. Police had cordoned off a residential area at 1st and Palm with crime scene tape but, by 6 a.m., the tape was taken down and the area was reopened.

No specifics were immediately released regarding the nature of the investigation. Police were expected to provide more details later Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

