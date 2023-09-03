Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley

LVMPD Homicide Section determined that the man was in an argument with another man in the driveway before he was shot, police said.

A pedestrian struck by a car five months ago in southwest Las Vegas has died, police announced Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Getty Images)

Las Vegas police said they are investigating a death in the northwest valley after a man was found in his driveway with a gunshot wound.

Police said in a news release Sunday they found the man suffering with a gunshot wound in his driveway on Saturday around 7:38 p.m. in the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation from LVMPD Homicide Section determined that the man was in an argument with another man in the driveway before he was shot, police said.

Police asked anyone with any information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.