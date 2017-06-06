Police investigate execution of man in central Las Vegas

Homicide detectives are responding to the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive, after a person was found about 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal_

Las Vegas police said a man was executed Monday night in the central valley.

A driver found the man handcuffed and bleeding from the head about 11:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said it appeared the man was shot in the head.

“Somebody wants him dead, for some reason,” McGrath said.

McGrath, with Metro’s homicide unit, called the man’s death “an execution.” There didn’t appear to have been a struggle, he said, adding it looked like the man was killed where he was found. He estimated the man was in his 50s or 60s.

Detectives were searching for security footage from local businesses. They planned to return to the neighborhood later in the morning to look for home security footage, McGrath said.

Metro’s only witness Tuesday morning was the driver who found the man.

“Lot of work ahead of us on this one,” McGrath said.

He encouraged anybody with information on the incident to contact Metro’s homicide unit.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.