Police investigate fatal shooting at North Las Vegas park

Police investigate a shooting at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A monument marker stands at the entrance to Craig Ranch Regional Park along Craig Road in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting at a park Thursday evening.

A man in his 20s was shot at about 5:10 p.m. in a parking lot on the east side of Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, according to North Las Vegas police. He was transported to UMC, where he died, police said.

#BREAKING Officers are investigating a homicide at Craig Ranch Park. Avoid area. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) August 31, 2018

Officers are advising people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

